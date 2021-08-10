MORRISDALE — With COVID-19 cases on the rise in the region, West Branch School District recently discussed a layered strategical approach for the upcoming school year.
Layered prevention strategies could help the district avoid lengthy shutdowns. The approach is reactive. When the number of cases increases, a layer of protection is added, according to Superintendent Michelle Dutrow.
Dutrow offered a few examples of layered prevention strategies at the meeting.
When elementary students return, they would be able to play at the playground. If cases increase, the district would “layer up,” assigning specific equipment for classes. This would keep student contact relatively limited to their class.
Special subjects, such as music, could also have layered measures. Elementary students typically leave the classroom for these subjects, going to a different place, such as the gym or library. If cases rise, students could remain in the classroom, having the teacher come to them.
Layered prevention strategies can also be applied to the cafeteria. The district currently plans to have slightly more students at the tables. Based on recommendations from health experts, students didn’t face each other last year. The district hopes to implement a “W” structure this year, allowing some students to face each other, falling back to the previous format if needed.
Science labs and reading groups are another element the district intends to resurrect, allowing a small group of students to work together. If the situation gets worse, the district could stop putting students together in these potentially small spaces.
Masking has become a controversial topic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently advised that, due to the Delta variant, universal indoor masking is recommended for all students regardless of vaccination status.
West Branch School District, like many rural areas, has masks as voluntary for students and staff. Moving forward, Dutrow considers there to be three different options for masking. When cases are low, masks are voluntary with encouragement for those who are unvaccinated. As cases rise, the next step would be asking all employees to wear a mask. Student and staff masking would be a final option.
“I’m not saying we are masking; I’m not saying we should mask. I’m simply saying we can’t stick our heads in the sand and ignore the topic,” Dutrow stated.
Per a federal mandate, masks are required on buses. The district plans to distribute disposable masks when kids board the buses in the morning and evening, Dutrow stated.
Solicitor Dave Consiglio weighed in on the topic of layered prevention strategies, noting the district needs to prepare for potential future situations.
“This is going to change on a weekly or bi-weekly basis, for sure. We don’t even know at this point the effect of just basic changing weather patterns,” Consiglio stated. “I think it is correct from a prudential and legal standpoint that even though this is a medical issue, we can’t kind of whistle past the graveyard and just figure it’s not gonna affect the district anymore.”
Although the district did approve the Emergency Instructional Time Template should closing and switching to remote learning be required, they are hopeful for the return to in-person school. With layered prevention strategies in place, they plan to circumvent shutdowns.
“We’re certainly not looking to cause any undue concern or alarm for our families,” Dutrow said. “We’re taking a very optimistic stance that we’re going to be able to maintain, with some of the measures and layers that I shared... and not have to be extreme all the time like we were last year.”