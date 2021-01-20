Lawrence Township Supervisors voted in favor of purchasing a new $108,000 loader, and voted to put the old loader up for sale at its meeting Tuesday night. Supervisors are also looking into purchasing a new police car.
Supervisors voted to purchase a 914M Caterpillar loader from Cleveland Bros. of Clearfield. The purchase was made through the state’s CoStars program where municipalities can purchase equipment and supplies at the same price as the state.
Roadmaster Ron Woodling said Cleveland Bros. offered a $20,000 trade-in for the township’s old loader, but he asked permission to put the old loader up for sale on the online government auction site Municibid to see if they can get more for it.
Woodling said the township budgeted $100,000 for the purchase.
The township approved purchasing the new loader and putting the old one up for sale on Municibid with a $20,000 minimum.
Lawrence Township Police Chief Douglas Clark asked about the status of the planned new police car this year to replace the old Taurus police car, because he needs to make plans to have decals put on it.
Supervisors voted to seek quotes on a new police vehicle.
Tuesday’s meeting was the first meeting in the township’s new offices along the Clearfield Curwensville Highway.
Supervisor Jeremy Ruffler said the code enforcement and the secretary/treasurer offices will be closed for much of the week next week due to the move from its former offices on George Street. He said the best way to get in touch with those offices next week would be through email.