Lawrence Township Supervisors on Tuesday approved the purchase of new lawn care equipment for the care of Crown Crest Cemetery in Hyde.
The care of the cemetery was returned to the township after the court-appointed temporary receiver Daniel Hile backed out of the position.
The cemetery had fallen into disrepair over several years after its owners, Edmund Grenier and his wife, Brenda, pleaded guilty to theft charges and were sentenced to jail several years ago for stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the customers of Crown Crest Cemetery and Lakelawn Cemetery in Reynoldsville.
Edmund Grenier is currently serving 25 to 50 years at SCI Bellefonte. Brenda Grenier also pleaded guilty, served 11.5 months in the Clearfield County Jail and was released.
Scores of volunteers and township officials have taken it upon themselves to maintain the cemetery, and the township has set up an account for donations to help defray the cost.
Supervisor Randy Powell said Shugarts Lawn Garden Power Equipment of Clearfield is willing to sell the township a “fairly new” lawn mower worth approximately $9,000 for $5,295, and two weed trimmers for a total cost $5,693.
The mower is a Toro 300 zero-turn lawn mower and it is 1.5 years old, according to township Secretary Barbara Shaffner.
The supervisors voted to approve the purchase unanimously.
The new euipment will be paid for with funds from the Crown Crest account.