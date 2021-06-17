In March, Lawrence Township Supervisors accepted an agreement to turn over its sanitary sewer lines to the Clearfield Municipal Authority.
Solicitor Linda Lewis recently reported the ordinance authorizing the agreement was advertised, the 30-day waiting period has passed and the ordinance is now ready for the board to adopt. The vote was unanimous with Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner participating virtually.
Lewis told the supervisors, “The agreement will now be turned over to (Clearfield Municipal Authority’s Solicitor) John Ryan to be signed by both the municipal authority and Clearfield Borough.”
Previously, both the township and Clearfield Borough owned and maintained their own sanitary sewer lines, with CMA owning and maintaining the wastewater collection mainlines and the treatment system.
Under the agreement, both the borough and the township would turn over all ownership of their sanitary sewer lines to CMA.
The state Department of Environmental Protection is pushing for the transfer due to continuing issues with the sanitary sewer system.
The Clearfield area has in the past and continues to have issues with storm water entering the sanitary sewer system. During heavy rain events, excess water can overload the system and force CMA to discharge raw sewage into the West Branch of the Susquehanna River at the Hyde Sanitary Sewer Overflow located near the Hyde Bridge and the Combined Sewer Overflow at Lift Station No. 1 located near the Raftman’s Dam in Clearfield Borough.
The deadline to close the Hyde SSO has expired and CMA is being fined by DEP every time it discharges sewage from the Hyde SSO. CMA splits the cost of the fines, with the township paying 80 percent of the cost, because it is believed much of the storm water is coming from the township’s lines.
DEP has offered to extend the deadline to correct these issues if all the sanitary sewer lines are turned over to CMA, according to a previously published article in The Progress.