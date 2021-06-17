Lawrence Township Supervisors accepted a letter of resignation from a member of the township’s police force.
With a unanimous vote, the board consented to Officer Nick Kovalick’s withdrawal from the department effective later this week.
The letter, dated May 14, noted Kovalick has accepted a position with the State College Police Department and will begin Monday, June 21. His last day of employment with Lawrence Township will be Sunday, June 20.
Chairman Randy Powell thanked Kovalick for his time of service to the department.
In other police matters, Chief Douglas Clark provided an activities report for May. He said officers conducted 65 criminal arrests, four arrests for driving under the influence, nine arrests for drug activity, 13 non-traffic citations, 126 traffic citations, 120 traffic stops and 73 warnings.
“Warrants are way up. In May, 62 criminal warrants were issued. Last year for the same month, 11 were issued,” Clark said, adding he attributed the low number in May 2020 to COVID-19.