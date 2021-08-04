LUTHERSBURG — The Clearfield County Farm Bureau held its annual legislative tour Wednesday at Hick’s Dairy Farm, Luthersburg.
The tour, held annually at locations throughout Clearfield County, offers the organization and individual members a forum to voice concerns to their legislative representatives, President Bill Clouser said.
He welcomed state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., state Rep. Tommy Sankey, state Rep. Mike Armanini, Clearfield County Commissioner John Sobel and legislative aides to U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson and state Rep. Cris Dusch.
Four topics of concern to local farmers and CCFB members were presented.
Reliable broadband
Member Steve Blackburn noted an issue for local farmers is a lack of reliable, cost-effective broadband. He said the COVID-19 pandemic further emphasized an absence of dependable Internet service as many people were forced to work from home. He also reported increasingly more occupations use the internet either to make their work easier or quicker to perform including agriculture.
“Agriculture is becoming more and more linked to the internet. There is such a void, especially in the rural areas,” Blackburn said.
He said as the COVID-19 Delta variant becomes more prevalent in Pennsylvania there is a strong possibility residents will again be working from home so they need reliable tools to do their work with.
Langerholc told the audience he often uses the Farm Bureau’s concerns to guide the legislation he drafts including presentations at previous CCFB events on the lack of reliable broadband.
He said a bill, he sponsored, was signed into law. It provides grants to companies who bring broadband and broadband infrastructure to rural areas. The grants make the prospect more lucrative, Langerholc explained.
Dairy farming concerns
Member Mike Kennis related dairy farmers are continuing to struggle.
“Things haven’t changed very much,” he said. He reported in 2020, 300 Pennsylvania dairy farms went out of business.
He reported there are a number of changes that could be made that would provide relief for dairy farmers including why dairy farmers can’t set their own prices for the milk. “Farmers need to be more involved in setting milk prices.”
The milk marketing order that is used to calculate milk prices needs to more transparent and easier to understand. “They need to simplify and modernize the MMO. It’s complicated and no one understands it,” Kennis said.
He said he would also like the Food and Drug Administration to enforce its regulations about labeling non-dairy products made from plants as milk and meat. “There are already rules in place. Why are they not enforcing them,” he asked, adding, current plant-based products labeling is misleading and consumers are unsure what they are buying.
Another concern is the U.S. Department of Agriculture currently does not allow whole or two-percent milk to be served as part of students’ lunches. “We have lost a whole generation of milk drinkers because kids do not like the milk choices they get with their lunches. A lot of students are obese or pre-diabetic because they are drinking sugary drinks. We need to get whole milk back into schools.”
Legislative Aide to Congressman Thompson Bryan Adams said he co-sponsored a bill to allow both flavored and plain whole milk to be served with school lunches. A bill has also been introduced that would increase the access to whole milk by those who are eligible for Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC).
Solar and wind farm bonding
Member Frank Snyder reported there has been interest in Clearfield County in establishing solar and wind farms.
Solar operations are proposed for Karthaus, Penfield and Bloom Township. “I believe we are going to see more of them,” Snyder said.
The solar panels often contain dangerous chemicals and currently there are no bonds held providing funding to clean them up when they are no longer viable. He said many of those enterprises have 30-year leases and others are owned by companies, some of whom declare bankruptcy before the lease is up. “When they are abandoned, those who own the land are responsible for them. If they are required to be bonded, there will be money there to clean them up.”
Clouser said the CCFB is not against any farmer or landowner who wants to have a solar farm on their property but they would like companies to be required to accept the responsibility for cleanup.”
Farm conservation funding
Clouser said farmers are being called on more than ever to put conservation practices in place however it is becoming increasingly more difficult financially for them to afford all they are being asked to do.
He said the CCFB is recommending the state use some of its federal stimulus funds to institute a program similar to the dirt and gravel road funding program. Funds would be distributed to farmers to help them put additional conservation practices into place.
Armanini thanked the CCFB for bringing issues to legislators’ attention. “We have a lot of work to do to make some of these things right… When we are back in session we know what we need to do to make this area strong.”