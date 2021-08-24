KYLERTOWN — After a COVID-19 gap year, the Kylertown Parade returns with the promise of music and flying candy.
The parade will be Aug. 28 with a start time of 6 p.m. Organizer Thomas Shirey has been working on the parade for around six years now.
He remembers first moving to Kylertown and waking up to a parade outside.
“I really like it, and it always stuck with me,” Shirey said. “They didn’t have it the next year, and I’m like, ‘What happened to that?’”
Eventually, he began organizing the parade. There will be a new 1.4 mile route this year. The parade starts on Old Route 53. It exits left on Rolling Stone Road, takes a right on Rydberg Drive, left on Erickson Drive. It then takes a slight right on Rolling Stone to hit Second Street. The parade then ends where it started.
“There’s plenty of places for people that want to watch the parade,” Shirey said, “because this year is going to be a little bit longer.”
Currently, they might have 30 entries, which range from antique cars/tractors, baseball teams, businesses and more. Although registering in advance is not required, Shirey noted it is helpful for planning purposes. Anyone wanting to be in the parade can call Shirey at (814) 857-1820.
“I’m not against anybody who wants to be in a parade,” Shirey said, adding that people are encouraged to bring along items to distribute during the parade. “The way I run this parade, and I’m going to keep it going that way, is we’re always going to throw candy out and it’s always going to be welcome — handouts, candy, whatever you want to do.”
Shirey enjoys watching the kids happily grab the candy. Clearfield, he noted, does not permit candy throwing.
Parades have a special meaning to Shirey.
“I just want to keep the parade going, and then I realized this is the only parade that is in West Branch district. That’s how dying of a thing parades are,” Shirey stated. “Every little community had a parade, but now there’s none.”
A main reason is the lack of carnivals. Shirey stated that the equipment required for these is simply too expensive.
Even without a carnival, a parade is a time for the community to come together and celebrate. “If you’re from the area, and you know West Branch’s band,” Shirey stated, “it’s just a sense of pride. They’ll set up right down in the yard, right where the starting area is, and it just gives me goosebumps to hear them.”