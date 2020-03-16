Kitchen fire damages Philipsburg home

PHILIPSBURG — About 45 firefighters from five companies battled a kitchen fire that caused extensive damage to a residence located at 1309 Hale Street.
Firefighters were dispatched on Monday at 12:29 a.m. and were on scene about 90 minutes, according to Philipsburg Vol. Fire Dept. Deputy Chief Justin Butterworth.
The home was owned by Bill Sallurday, but the tenants were Sandra Kitchen and Jared Lind. The home was insured but the tenants did not have renter’s insurance.
The cause is undetermined and a damage estimate was not yet available. There was smoke and heat damage to the contents of the structure except the kitchen and attic, which also sustained fire damage. Kitchen fire
Assisting Philipsburg Fire Co. and Fire Police were members of Chester Hill Hose Co. and Fire Police, Morris Township Fire Co., Columbia Fire Co. of Osceola Mills, and Mountain Top Fire. Co. of Sandy Ridge. Moshannon Valley EMS was also on scene.