CURWENSVILLE — A children’s Easter egg hunt will be held Saturday beginning at 2 p.m. at Curwensville Lake Recreation Area.
A $3 per vehicle entrance fee will be charged to enter the park. There is no cost to participate in the Easter egg hunt.
Children age infant to 12 will have an opportunity to search for eggs containing candy, novelties, toys and prizes.
Children, age 3 and younger will find eggs in the field next to the park’s dog park. Children, age 4-6, will search the grove at 2:30 p.m. for hidden eggs. Children, age 7-9, should meet at the beginning of Lakeview at 3 p.m. to look for eggs and children, age 10-12, will forage for eggs in the marina area at 3:30 p.m.
Prize redemption will be at pavilion No. 4 for all children except age group 10-12 years which will be held at pavilion No. 3. Prizes include games, toys, Curwensville Lake 2021 season passes and gift certificates for kayak or paddle board rentals.
The Easter bunny will also make an appearance at pavilion No. 4 from 1-3 p.m. The bunny will visit with children and be available to have photos taken with the children.
Curwensville Lake Authority Secretary Susan Williams said the lake will open Thursday, April 1, for the 2021 season and since the opening week contains the easter weekend, members decided they wanted to host a special event for kids.
“This is our first year to host an Easter egg hunt. Last year, because of COVID-19 the park was not even able to be open to the public until May 10 so this year because we are able to open in April we decided to hold an Easter egg hunt,” she said.
After paying their entrance fee, visitors can request a directory with all activities.
“Visitors do need to pay to get into the park but there is no charge for the egg hunt or to visit the Easter bunny. Visitors are also welcome to remain in the park after the egg hunt is over. They can pack a picnic or take advantage of the trails,” Williams said.
For additional information contact the lake’s office at 814-236-2320.