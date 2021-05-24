A familiar face is taking over as the manager of the Clearfield-Lawrence Township Airport.
Clearfield-Lawrence Township Joint Airport Authority Member Jerry Kaufield, who represents Lawrence Township, officially accepted the position at the authority’s recent meeting.
At its April meeting, authority Chairman David Schultz reported the authority had extended an offer to one of two candidates who applied for the part-time manager’s position. Schultz reported the authority was not going to announce the name of the new manager until they had accepted the position.
At Wednesday’s meeting, Schultz said the authority was delighted to officially welcome Kaufield to the administrative overseer position.
“Congratulations Jerry on the position. You’ve done a great service here at the airport and we will continue to expect nothing but great things as you lead the airport.”
Kaufield said he had been employed part-time at the airport for 17 years. He reported he applied because he believed he was the most experienced candidate.
“I know the airport’s tenants, the aviation administration people and the engineers. I work well with the suppliers,” he said.
In the month’s the airport has been without a manager, Schultz — with the assistance of authority members — has been acting as the interim manager making decisions on information presented and requests associated with the airport’s day-to-day operations.