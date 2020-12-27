KARTHAUS — A 12-hour standoff here on Christmas Eve resulted in one man being taken into police custody and later charged with attempted homicide of a police officer.
According to officials, Clearfield-based state police and other emergency responders were dispatched to the 100-block of Potter Street in Karthaus Township on Christmas Eve and remained on scene until Christmas morning when the situation was resolved. Several roads were closed during this time.
According to court filings, Clearfield-based state police charged Shannon D. Quick, 46, of Karthaus Township with criminal attempt –murder of a law enforcement officer of the first degree and criminal attempt –criminal homicide. He was also charged with terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another. The complaints were filed by state police on Dec. 25 at District Judge Jerome Nevling’s office. Quick was arraigned by Nevling on Dec. 26.
Quick is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing scheduled Dec. 30 at Centralized Court. He is incarcerated in Clearfield County Jail on $200,000 bail.
Due to the Christmas holiday weekend, detailed information regarding the incident was not known because the criminal complaint was not immediately available to the media.