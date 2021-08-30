PHILIPSBURG — A blueberry pickup drew Adriana Socoski to the Moshannon Valley YMCA. The Juilliard School graduate noticed that they were searching for a violin instructor.
“Wow, what wonderful serendipity,” she thought.
Socoski is the newest addition to the Moshannon Valley YMCA Academy of Music. The violinist replaces one of two instructors lost due to COVID-19-related reasons.
When the pandemic hit, Socoski’s current PhD program switched to virtual, and she moved back to the area to spend time with family. The local is excited to teach in the Philipsburg area.
“It’s just like a really, really exciting opportunity to give back to Philipsburg, because I’m from here,” Socoski said. “I was really supported by this community during my entire childhood, and I would really like to give people exposure to classical music and just give people that means of expression and connection.”
Sounds heard on the Weather Channel lured Socoski into the world of music at a young age. She begged to play the violin. With the support of her parents, she started taking lessons in State College. Her love of music only grew. When teaching, she tries to keep the focus on fun, making the experience enjoyable.
“That’s really important, instilling a love of music in young children,” she said.
Socoski utilizes the Suzuki method, which was first developed by Japanese violinist Shinichi Suzuki over 50 years ago. It teaches students how to play the violin in what Socoski describes as “bite-sized chunks.” Although classically trained, she is comfortable teaching any genre, including pop and rock.
“It just really goes to the needs and desires of the student,” she said. “Whatever they are interested in, I’m super excited to teach, help them learn and kind of achieve the ability to play that themselves.”
Socoski has experience teaching children as young as three. Starting young can help players learn to read music, develop their pitch and rhythm skills and create beneficial study habits.
The lessons are individualized to a student’s needs, according to academy Director Jon Phillippi. He noted that students’ goals vary: some play for fun, others for churches, a few with future career aspirations. Although theory acts as a foundation, younger kids may struggle with a lesson heavy in theory.
“Because of the ages, we’ll dip their toes in theory, but the second we see them squirreling away, I’ll kind of bring back the fun side of it,” Phillippi said.
With the return of school, the academy is shifting around students to the evening and adjusting their schedule. Anyone interested in taking lessons or seeking more information can contact the YMCA at 814-342-0889.
The academy is an all year program that provides a non-sport related outlet for community members.
“It’s a very sports weighted town,” Phillippi said. “You’ll always see this pocket of kids and adults that are just kind of like floating around and saying, ‘What can I do?’ That’s one of the big things I’d like to be for the academy is a place where, even if you’re in a sport, there’s another outlet.”
The pandemic took a toll on the academy. Pre-coronavirus the academy had over 60 students enrolled with six instructors and three working bands. Those numbers dipped down to around 24 students, four instructors and one working band. Working bands consist of students 16 and under who can be booked and paid for their services.
In addition to in-person lessons, the academy also has online lessons available. However, it is difficult to connect with students and play a song with them virtually.
No matter the instrument, genre or time, the instructors hold a deep love of music. “It’s everything,” Phillippi said. “If you have a bad day, music helps. If you’re having a good day, music helps. There’s no really wrong reason for music.”