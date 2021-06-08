ANSONVILLE –Jordan Township Supervisors reported the township is still working to obtain information about Ansonville Water Authority and its customers.
The board noted the township’s solicitors advised he is working with the state Department of Environmental Protection to determine the exact number of water connections to the water system.
Last month, the supervisors reported DEP recently conducted a study of AWA’s customers. DEP spokesperson Megan Lehman told The Progress, “DEP is gathering information about the number of service connections and number of people served by the system to determine if the Ansonville Water Authority currently falls under the regulatory definition of a public water system. Jordan Township has asserted that the system is below the applicability threshold of 15 service connections or 25 people served.”
Supervisor Roger Kritzer reported he would attend a virtual meeting on Wednesday, June 9, to organize emergency management procedures.
Sectional road work will begin within the next month on several township roads. The repairs and maintenance will be done as materials are available.
The board approved advertising the sale of a 1997 used Ford truck cab and chassis.
The supervisors’ next meeting will be held Monday, July 5 at 7 p.m. at the municipal building.