JOHN WASILKO
OSCEOLA MILLS –John Wasilko, 94, of Osceola Mills, died on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at his home.
Born on Dec. 8, 1926 in Osceola Mills, he was the son of the late Nicholas Wasilko and Anastasia (Gudzon) Wasilko. He married Pauline (Patrick) Wasilko on Oct. 8, 1955 in Ramey. She preceded him in death on Aug. 25, 2014.
He was a member of the Saint Mary’s Annunciation Ukrainian Church in Ramey.
John was a U.S. Army veteran of WWII. He was a member of the VFW Post 5020, the American Legion in Osceola Mills, and Our Lady of the Valley K of C in Houtzdale. He was a retired heavy equipment welder for K & J Coal Company and had obtained his GED.
In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by a son, David Wasilko; three sisters, Anna Mackiewiecz, Mary Temo and Helen Rerko; and one brother, Michael Wasilko.
He is survived by a daughter, Kathryn Wasilko of Bellefonte; two sons, Michael Wasilko and his wife Laurie of Philipsburg, and Daniel Wasilko and his wife Bobbie Jo of Boise, Idaho; a sister, Margaret Bagrosky of Boise; a brother, George Wasilko and his wife Donna of Philipsburg; five grandchildren, Scott Wasilko and his wife Sarah, Johnathan Wasilko, Nathan Wasilko and his wife Caitlin, Erica Burkhart and Caitlin Wasilko and her fiancee Weston Buckner; a daughter-in-law, Roxanne Wasilko of Norwich, Conn.; and three great-grandchildren, Amelia, Reid and Landry.
Christian Burial Service with Divine Liturgy will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Saint Mary’s Annunciation Ukrainian Catholic Church in Ramey, with the Rev. Father James P. Davidson as celebrant. Burial will be at Saint Mary’s Annunciation Ukrainian Catholic Church in Ramey.
Visitation will be private at the convenience of the family.
Military honors will be accorded by the Osceola Mills Honor Guard at the cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Saint Mary’s Annunciation Ukrainian Catholic Church, P.O. Box 205, Ramey, PA 16671.
