JAMES F. HERR
WINBURNE –James F. Herr, 71, of Winburne, died Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with his family by his side.
James was born March 25, 1950, in Philipsburg, a son of the late Charles D. and Priscilla (Wilks) Herr.
He was a mechanic and owned and operated Herr’s Garage in Winburne for many years until his retirement.
He was a member of the Lincoln Slovak Political Club.
Among his favorite pastimes, he enjoyed playing the guitar, riding his motorcycle and playing pool.
He is survived by his long-time companion, Joyce Foster, of Clearfield; two daughters, Laurie A. Hull and her husband, Willis Jr., of Clearfield, Jamey L. Shaw and her husband, Kevin, of (Shiloh) RD Woodland; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Delores Reardon and Nancy Cowfer, both of (Gearhartville) RD Philipsburg; two brothers, Benjamin C. Herr and his wife, Sue, of Hudson, RD Philipsburg and Charles “Chuck” Herr, of Philipsburg; and his two cats that he loved dearly.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Helen Herr; and two brothers, Donald and Dennis Herr; in addition to his parents.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Interment will be in I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Brisbin.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Philipsburg.
Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and share memories at www.beezerheathfh.com.