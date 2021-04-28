JACQUELINE H. MURAWSKI
Jacqueline “Jacquie” Hill Murawski, RN, CCRN, OCN, 73, of Clearfield, went home to her Lord on Easter, Sunday, April 4, 2021 at Allegheny General Hospital in the presence of her loving husband, Denis.
Born Dec. 14, 1947 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of William A. and Ella Jane (Walker) Hill.
Jacquie graduated from Philipsburg-Osceola High School, Class of 1965, and the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing, Class of 1968. Most of her adult life was spent in Clearfield, but growing up in Philipsburg as a “Slabtown” girl gave her guidance through life.
Jacquie was a presence to all, seen and unseen, whom she touched. Five-foot-2, eyes of blue, Jacquie was vertically challenged, but never had to reach. She was always at the top.
In her nearly five decades of helping to save lives or just getting folks healthy in the Intensive Care Unit or helping them through treatments at the Yingling Cancer Center, she had great joy and days of tears with her compatriots alongside her. Jacquie retired from the Clearfield Hospital System at the age of 65.
Jacquie’s love and caring of all people she could help was only exceeded by her love of all four-legged creatures. Heidi, Mandy, Ginger and Tiny, to name a few, who lived with her in South Park, were known to all who knew Jacquie. But she always carried a bag of treats with her to befriend all others of their kind that walked by every day. But, we won’t stop there! Jacquie loved music. She put aside her clarinet from the P-O Marching Band and focused on everything Elvis, then joyed to the sounds of “happy feet” in todays world. The jitterbug was one of her favorite expressions of fun.
She was an artist. Her paintings adorn our home, along with her collection of Thomas Kinkade. She was an expert photographer. cardinal and hummingbird close ups, a specialty. There had to be flowers everywhere. So when she wasn’t sawing or trimming with her personal chainsaw, she was planting or pruning. In spare time, baking was an art form, with her nickname in the neighborhood “jacquie cookie”. Then she would exercise her sewing machine, making clothing from printed designs, only when QVC didn’t distract her with shoes, purses and other things. The UPS driver would slow down and weep if there was not a stop at our house. It does not end there! Daily fretting to fulfill her duty as surrogate Grandma to all of the young children in the neighborhood and their parents drove her nuts. Then on to constant thought for her step-children, Ryan and Lindsay, and two daughters Ella and Aubrey, and Alison and her husband Dan’s three daughters Rowan, Maeve and Shea. It was agonizing for her to fulfill their wants and needs, but their love for her proved it always to be successful.
Jacquie did these things as her love of all and still had plenty of time to maintain the most wonderful of households, with all the boring things that entails. She managed to look and feel beautiful at all times for us.
On May 15, 2004, Denis Murawski, was very, very lucky when Jacquie agreed to join him in marriage. The Rev. Tom Searfoss asked her, with need of her conviction, if she really wanted to spend the rest of her life with this guy? To my eternal happiness, she said yes! Denis survives her in Clearfield. In addition to her parents, Jacquie was preceded in death by her brother, Fred Hill.
His wife, Patricia, and their son, Matthew Hill, survive in Kentucky. Jacquie’s personal love will be missed by sisters and brothers in love, not by birth; Tom and Paulette, Tom and Joyce, Patrick and Sandy, Doris, Allen and Tom T. and all of their children and grandchildren.
Jacquie was laid to rest on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at the Philipsburg Cemetery, “Hill” site. There will be a celebration of her life on a future date. Jacquie was a breast cancer survivor and a memorial donation to the cancer fund of your choice or to the SPCA supporting her great love of animals, would give her great joy.
