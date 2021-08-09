CURWENSVILLE — The second Isaiah Pentz Memorial Carnival will be held Saturday, Aug. 14, at Irvin Park. The park is located on Irvin Park Road, Curwensville.
The hours for the carnival are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The family-friendly event will include games, crafts, balloons, food and a basket raffle.
The carnival is sponsored by the Doug and Maureen Pentz family of Hepburnia in memory of their son and brother, Isaiah, who would have celebrated his 10th birthday on Aug. 17.
Isaiah had a brain injury at three months which left him with limited mobility and responsiveness. He joined the Pentz family in 2013 and officially in 2015. He passed away in June 2019.
The family chose to fundraise for the Irvin Park project — hosting its first carnival in 2019. They said Isaiah very much enjoyed swinging and its soothing repetitions. No carnival was held last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Isaiah’s sister, Cheyenne Pentz, said the family chose the inclusive playground project as a way of recognizing and honoring Isaiah’s short life.
“Isaiah seemed to enjoy other people’s company and swinging, and our family believes that all kids should be able to have fun together,” she said, adding, “Saturday’s carnival will hopefully help in making that possible while also celebrating Isaiah’s 10th birthday.”
The Pentz family is being assisted in putting on the event by its church family from Zion Baptist Church, friends and family. Proceeds raised Saturday will benefit Irvin Park’s inclusive playground project which has installed two phases of adaptive equipment that can be used by children of all ages and ability levels including those with physical limitations. Funds are currently being raised for the third and final stage.
The first phase, a support system for a wheelchair swing, two Americans with Disabilities Act compatible swings and two belt swings were installed in October 2019 along with the geofabric and engineered wood fiber surfacing the area around the new equipment.
Work recently wrapped up on the second phase which added three pieces of equipment — a spinning cozy cocoon, a spin cup and an accessible whirl along.
Fundraising has begun for the third phase which would install an aeroglider and a wheel chair ramp to access it.
Donations are being accepted by Curwensville Borough for the project. Checks may be mailed to 900 Susquehanna Ave., Curwensville, PA 16833.