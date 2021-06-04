IRVONA — Irvona Fire Co. will sponsor its 40th annual car show Sunday, June 6.
The show, organized and conducted by Mel’s Car Shows, will be held at Elderberry Park located on Railroad Street, Irvona. Proceeds will benefit the fire company.
At Thursday’s meeting, Irvona Borough Council discussed the show and encouraged residents to attend.
“We really hope people will turn out to support the fire company. It’s supposed to be a really nice sunny day — a great day for a car show,” Councilman Chip Clarkson said.
The show will have 25 classes and the first three places in each class will receive a trophy. A total of 78 awards will be presented at 4 p.m.
Dash plaques will be presented to the first 75 cars registered.
Registration will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The registration fee is $10.
There will be a basket raffle fundraiser. Music will be provided by Lil’ Man Productions. There will also be vendors selling a variety of items and food.
A chicken barbecue dinner will be available for purchase during the show. The fire company suggests tickets be purchased in advanced. To order tickets call Dave at 814-312-3839.