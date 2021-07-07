IRVONA — Funding for the Hopkins Street Bridge replacement project is coming together.
At a recent Irvona Borough Council meeting, members acknowledged $87,000 in at-risk bridge funds approved several weeks ago by the Clearfield County Commissioners.
The commissioners authorized monies from the county’s at-risk bridge fund, which utilizes monies given to the county from Act 13 Marcellus Shale Impact Fees. The allotment will be used to help cover costs associated with its upcoming project to replace the Hopkins Street bridge spanning North Witmer Run.
Mayor John Cramer extended his thanks to the commissioners and said the money “is a big help.”
Secretary Amber Diehl said she expects interim funding acquired from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Bank to be in council’s account soon.
Council also signed an agreement with Penn Stress of Roaring Spring to manufacture the concrete components of the new bridge.
In May, council accepted the lowest offer of five submitted for the Hopkin’s Street bridge replacement. The bid from Kukurin Contracting Inc., Export, came in at just over $1 million.
The new bridge and approaches will be located slightly upstream from the existing bridge. Plans are to leave the current bridge in place during the project to accommodate traffic.
Construction on the new structure is expected to begin in August with work to halt by the end of November. Work will resume in the spring with the wearing course on the approaches to be installed and an epoxy applied to the new bridge’s deck to help preserve it.