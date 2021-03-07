IRVONA — Irvona Borough Council wants all organizations interested in building a new barbecue pit at Elderberry Park to attend a future meeting to be announced.
At its recent council meeting, Mayor John Cramer said he and others would like to see the pit put back, saying to have a place to prepare barbecued chicken locally would benefit many groups who need to raise funds for various projects.
“We should have our own pit. The community and (Glendale) school district can benefit from it,” he told council, “We want to see what we can do about bringing more people in and as a council, we want to invite people back into the park,” Cramer said.
Council discussed the history of a pit at the park, noting there had previously been one there that was used mostly by the Irvona Fire Co.
Councilman and fire company member Mark Niebauer told council the pit, built from concrete blocks and lined with fire brick manufactured in Irvona, was used by the fire company to cook chicken for fundraiser dinners. The fire company would allow other groups to use the pit, provided they cleaned it and the area when they were finished.
The pit was a large one.
“At one time they could cook 13 racks of chicken on that pit,” Niebauer explained.
Cramer said his understanding is the original pit was removed to make way for a walking path around the park. He said the Irvona Recreation Committee needs to be invited to the meeting so that they can provide input about where the path will be located.
He said he believes there are two locations where the new pit could be placed, noting near the concession stand would be useful to groups who are selling dinners as fundraisers. He said he is unsure whether there is enough room there though.
Another place is near the concession stand, noting it would allow those purchasing dinners a place to sit down and eat them.