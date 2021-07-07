IRVONA — Irvona Borough Council is preparing to combat ongoing vandalism issues at the borough’s Elderberry Park.
At council’s recent meeting, members discussed securing a surveillance system to monitor after-hours activity at the park.
Members noted this summer there have been a number of problems, including someone defecating throughout the women’s restroom and the park’s pavilion was damaged.
Council approved securing information about equipment and associated costs for possible action at a future meeting to help stop future illegal activity.
“We don’t want to punish everyone for the actions of a few,” Mayor John Cramer said.