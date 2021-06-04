IRVONA — Irvona Borough Council reviewed a number of items of business at Thursday’s meeting. Members made no decisions on any of the items.
Council reported receiving a letter from the Coalport Community Decorating Committee inquiring whether council wanted to participate in the 21st edition of the Coalport Street Fair’s annual parade Saturday, June 19. The parade will begin at 1 p.m.
Secretary Amber Diehl reported council has received notification that the borough is eligible to apply for $60,000 in American Rescue Plan funds. Diehl said the state Borough’s Association is putting together a guide listing eligible expenses to assist municipal governments with completing their application.
Diehl also reported within 30 days the borough expects to receive its Pennsylvania Investment Bank loan that will pay interim expenses associated with the Hopkins Street bridge replacement.