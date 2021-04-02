IRVONA — Irvona Borough Council approved the first phase of a project to add a barbecue pit at Elderberry Park.
At Thursday’s council meeting, representatives of the Irvona Volunteer Fire Co. attended to discuss situating a pit. Mayor John Cramer reported he requested Irvona Recreation Committee send spokespersons, however none were present at the meeting.
Cramer told council at March’s meeting he wanted representatives from all the borough’s organizations to attend Thursday’s meeting to discuss building a barbecue pit at the park.
Cramer said previously he believed those organizations and others could gain substantially from having the means to cook chicken for benefit dinners to raise funds for various projects.
“(The park) should have its own pit. The community and (Glendale) school district could benefit from it. We want to see what we can do about bringing more people in and as a council, we want to invite people into the park,” Cramer said last month.
Council members noted at the March meeting, there previously was a barbecue pit at the park. In the majority of instances it was used by the fire company to cook chicken for fundraising dinners. However, the fire company would allow other groups to use it provided they cleaned the pit and the area surrounding it when they were finished.
Cramer told council last month his understanding is the pit originally at the park was removed to make way for a walking path.
Fire company Chief Dudley Spencer said the fire company members had discussed the project and would like the new pit’s location returned to the site of the original one, close to the concession stand and behind the park’s basketball court.
“If we locate it where the previous pit was it would make it easier for us,” Spencer told council. He said the fire company would also like to locate a pavilion nearby and add a cover to the pit to help keep out the rain and protect the pit.
Spencer said the fire company is willing pay a share of the cost. Cramer said he believed the organizations should all contribute to the cost.
“The fire company agreed to participate but if this is going to be a community thing then (all the borough’s organizations) need to put some money in to it,” Cramer said.
The cost is estimated at $5,000 to $7,000. The vote from council will allow a design to be created and a more finite cost to be developed. Information presented at Thursday’s meeting indicated although the project could start as early as summer, it would not be completed until 2022.
The vote from council was 2-0 with Dan Smith and Chip Clarkson voting yes. Amanda Chutcko, a member of the Irvona Event Committee, and Mark Niebauer, a member of the fire company, abstained from the vote. Councilwoman Christine Niebauer was absent from the meeting.