CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Council accepted a bid for the demolition and construction of a new pavilion at Irvin Park.
Council recently accepted a bid from Andrew Miller of DuBois to tear down and rebuild pavilion No. 2. Miller’s proposal, was the lowest of two received for the work, at $18,000.
“We advertised this project for a month and only got two (quotes),” Councilman Tom Carfley said, adding, “We couldn’t get three (quotes). We even called contractors directly and still didn’t get a reply.”
The work will be done immediately following Curwensville Days scheduled July 11-17. Council would have liked for the new pavilion to be built before Memorial Day when the park officially opens, but the schedule was unable to be coordinated.
In a matter related to the park, council tabled a decision on moving the vehicle gate located behind the bandshell. Council’s park committee had discussed moving that gate to allow several handicapped parking spots to be added behind the bandshell and pavilion No. 1 for events where the pavilions are rented.
Committee Chairman Keith Simcox had proposed rather than moving the gate, a second gate be added further into the park near pavilion No. 2 so that the first gate could be locked during times when the pavilions are not rented and the bandshell is not being used.
Simcox was not in attendance at Monday’s meeting so members could not question him about the plan.
Members also discussed placing security cameras at the park in light of a recent incident of vandalism in the nearby community of Grampian’s community park. Troublemakers broke a number of lights, damaged electrical boxes and outlets, removed boards and supports from the stage and broke a section out of the barbecue pit.
“Grampian’s park really got hit hard and Curwensville has gotten hit hard before,” President Sara Curulla said as justification for the purchase.
Council did not make any decision on purchasing cameras. Secretary Terri Bracken was instructed to get information on the types available and prices. She will present the details to the park committee who can speak about security cameras at a future meeting.