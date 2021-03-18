FLINTON — Students learning at school full time is working out well for Glendale School District.
Superintendent Edward DiSabato on Tuesday told the Glendale School Board that although there has been a slight uptick in COVID-19 cases in both Cambria and Clearfield counties over the last week, the level of community spread has remained constant.
“What is even better is there are limited cases in the Glendale School District…as of today we are able to continue at full operational status,” DiSabato said.
Since Glendale students returned to five-days-per-week, face-to-face instruction on Feb. 22, there have been several instances of students who have people in their family with positive tests, but there have been no sick students or staff who have been in the school complex, he said.
A number of the district’s teachers and staff were recently inoculated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at a clinic sponsored by Central Intermediate Unit No. 10.
“Everyone who wanted a vaccination was given the opportunity,” DiSabato said.
He said the clinic was open to the district’s teachers, cafeteria workers, bus drivers, aides and long-term substitutes. He said for those who did not get vaccinated, he believes another clinic will be scheduled in approximately 10 days.
DiSabato said he visited the clinic.
“It was very efficient and everything went extremely well during the time I was there,” he noted.
He said he feels better about full-time, in-person schooling now that many of the staff have received their shots.
“I feel good that the staff has been vaccinated. We are moving in the right direction.
Directors also indicated they are pleased by the news and no longer believe there is a need for the board to meet bi-weekly to assess the COVID-19 situation in the district.
“I think we can go back to meeting monthly,” board President Dr. Andy Mulhollen said.