MORRISDALE — Two truck drivers were transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for treatment of injuries sustained in a multi-vehicle crash that occurred Monday at 6:48 p.m. on I-80 at mile marker 130 in Graham Township.
Emergency responders from several volunteer fire companies and two ambulance services were dispatched to the scene where at least four tractor-trailers crashed on the icy roadway.
Additionally, there was another crash scene just before the 130 mile marker where a box truck crashed and was off the roadway on its side.
The driver of one of the trucks was trapped for about two hours before firefighters could extricate him from the vehicle. He and another driver were both transported by EMS to Penn Highlands Clearfield for treatment.
I-80 was closed for more than five hours in addition to the numerous travel restrictions that were placed on the roadway by the state Department of Transportation during the storm. Most of the restrictions were removed by early morning Tuesday.
Volunteer firefighters from Morris Township, Hope VFC of Philipsburg, BJW, Grassflat, Winburne, Lawrence Township No. 1, and Clearfield Borough responded to the scene. Also assisting were Clearfield-based state police, Clearfield EMS, Moshannon Valley EMS, and PennDOT.