HOUTZDALE — Houtzdale Revitalization Association met recently. Secretary Elsie Harchak provided highlights from the meeting.
A community cleanup day is scheduled for Saturday, April 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
HRA will support community cleanup by promoting litter pickup, utilizing recycling containers at Woodward Township municipal building and promote electronics and household hazardous waste disposal sponsored by Clearfield County Solid Waste Authority on the same day. HRA will have a dumpster located at either the Woodward Township building or at Houtzdale Borough building with the location to be announced.
A brief recap was given from the conversation between HRA and Hildred Rowles of the Curwensville Streetscape project. A discussion was held on the best way to poll the community including surveys taken during upcoming public events including the Street Market, Glass & Goblet and Houtzdale Days.
Member Zach Bloom provided an update on the Systems for Awards Management process which if approved would allow HRA to receive federal grant funding. Bloom noted he is awaiting a decision on an application submitted for a grant to improve parks and recreation.
Members discussed the 2021 upcoming projects list. They are the Glass & Goblet beer and wine tasting on Sunday, June 27, a Street Market tentatively scheduled for Saturday, July 10 and Houtzdale Days on July 16-18.
Also discussed was election of the 2021 slate of officers and developing a budget.
HRA’s next meeting is scheduled for Thursday, April 1 at 6 p.m. New members are welcome.