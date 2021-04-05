HOUTZDALE — Houtzdale Revitalization Association met recently. Members discussed the Clean Up Houtzdale event on Saturday, April 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Members approved publicizing the event. HRA members volunteering for Pick Up PA are Zack Bloom, Steve and Christine Roe, Marjanne Young, Josh Berndt and Elsie Harchak.
Volunteers are needed. Those planning to participate are asked to register with HRA by Thursday, April 15, in order to have enough supplies.
The rain date for the event is Sunday, April 25 from 1-5 p.m.
Sunday, June 27, is the Glass and Goblet Wine and Beer Festival. Tickets are $15 each in advance and $20 at the door. Tickets will be available for purchase in local businesses.
Houtzdale Borough Council will be petitioned to close off a portion of Hannah Street for the event.
Members also approved joining the Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority at no cost to HRA, discussed upcoming events including the Street Market in July, Houtzdale Days in July, the project at Trella Park and the streetscape project.
Bloom reported he is working on a grant through Lowes.
HRA’s next meeting is Thursday, May 6 at 6 p.m.