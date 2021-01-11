HOUTZDALE — Houtzdale Revitalization Association has approved revising the organization’s by-laws.
Members heard the Internal Revenue Service has required a revision of the organization’s articles of incorporation. Approval was given to amend the articles to read the “the organization is organized exclusively for charitable, religious, educational and scientific purposes, including, for such purposes, the making of distributions to organizations that qualify as exempt organizations described under Section 501(c) (3) of the Internal Revenue Code, or corresponding section of any future federal tax code.
“Upon the dissolution of the organization, assets shall be distributed for one or more exempt purposes within the meaning of section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, or corresponding section of any future federal tax code, or shall be distributed to the federal government, or to a state or local government, for a public purpose. Any such assets not disposed of shall be disposed of by a court of competent jurisdiction in the county in which the principal office of the organization is then located, exclusively for such purposes or to such organization or organizations, as said Court shall determine, which are organized and operated exclusively for such purposes.”
Members also discussed the business discount cards and a letter that will be sent to businesses requesting they participate in the program and honor discounts on the card for one year.
Additional discussion was held on coordinating the project to improve the sidewalks. A representative from Curwensville’s Streetscape project will be asked to attend a future meeting to provide HRA with information about how to proceed with a Streetscape project in Houtzdale.
Members also made plans to meet to develop a 2021 budget.
HRA’s next meeting is Thursday, Feb. 4 at 6 p.m. at the Eureka Annex Building. Members may also participate by Zoom. New members are always welcome.