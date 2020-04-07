HARRISBURG — In accordance with direction provided by the Governor, Pennsylvania Department of Health, and the CDC, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission recommends that anglers practice social distancing while fishing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
- Stay home if you do not feel well.
- Cover your face with a mask or cloth covering.
- Practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet (the length of an outstretched standard fishing rod) between you and the nearest angler.
- Avoid crowds. If you arrive at a fishing spot that is already occupied, find another location.
- Keep children from wandering into the personal space of others.
- Do not share fishing gear.
- Do not carpool.
- Buy your fishing license online.
Continue to follow CDC guidelines which include washing your hands or using hand sanitizer frequently, and not touching your face.
If you are fishing at a state or local park, the restrooms may be closed. Use the bathroom before you visit or dispose of waste properly. Carry out your trash.