HOUTZDALE — Plans are in the works for the 59th Annual Senior Dinner sponsored by the Houtzdale Ministerium and Houtzdale Lions Club.
The dinner this year will be held Saturday, Nov. 2, at St. Barbara’s National Catholic Church, Emery Avenue, Houtzdale. The dinner will start at 1 p.m.
A list of all senior citizens who have attended in the past will be contacted within the next couple weeks.
Anyone who knows persons in the area who are now over 80, or if you have turned 80 since last year’s dinner, contact the Rev. Fr. Bill Ellis at 378-5137 and the names will be added to the list.
Also, anyone outside the Houtzdale, Ramey, Madera area who would like to attend should contact Fr. Bill with their name.
Transportation will be provided only for the Houtzdale, Ramey, and Madera area.
A senior citizen may bring a relative or friend to the dinner at a cost of $10 per guest.
In addition to a sit down dinner, there will be prizes, awards, and goodie bags distributed to all senior citizens.