HOUTZDALE — Zachary Bloom of Houtzdale, who is currently serving a second term on Houtzdale’s Borough Council, has announced his candidacy for Clearfield County Controller.
The post is currently held by Tom Adamson.
Bloom said in his statement that he is proud to have balanced budgets and to have never raised taxes. He also wrote about $60,000 worth of grants for the Houtzdale area.
He wants to create a controller department that works for all areas of Clearfield County, to restore integrity and ethical behavior to the office, and modernize the department.
Bloom is a graduate of Penn State University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in history and a minor in political science.