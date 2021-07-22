HOUTZDALE — A nice breeze and sunshine greeted those traversing the Houtzdale Days, which this year celebrates Houtzdale’s 150th birthday.
Two parties were recognized on Wednesday evening: Jack Sinclair and family, and the Houtzdale Lions Club. In a twist of events, Chairwoman of the Houtzdale Community Partnership Association Joyce Weatherholtz also received recognition.
“Each year, we pick one or two groups of special people who mean something to this town,” Weatherholtz said. “These are people who step out, who don’t ask for anything in return, but they do it because they love the community.”
The Houtzdale Days’ 2021 Community Appreciation award went to Jack and the Sinclair family. Each year, the family decorates for Halloween. Everyone going down the street experiences a slow journey as drivers and walkers take time to view the Halloween decor, Weatherholtz noted.
“If you like Halloween, you know this family,” Weatherholtz said. “For almost 20 years, (Jack Sinclair) has been decorating the town.”
The family started out small and added new items over time, Jack Sinclair in an interview with The Progress. Family members dress up in costumes. The family receives about 600 trick-or-treaters a year.
They plan to do a haunted cemetery this year, Sinclair stated. Set up begins around the beginning of October and continues for two or three weeks.
His mother, Roselyn Sinclair, who is soon turning 95, helps with the project. Roselyn hands out candy on the porch during the Halloween festivities. During the presentation of awards, everyone sang happy birthday to Roselyn.
The entire family assists with the spooky celebrations. Jack’s sister, Joan Kephart, teaches at Moshannon Valley Jr./Sr. High School.
“She’ll be in costume, but she’ll be able to say the kids’ names,” Jack stated. “That really gives them a little start when someone there knows them by name.”
The Houtzdale Borough Council also presented the “key to the city” to Jack Sinclair and family.
The Houtzdale Days 2021 Community Participation Award went to the Houtzdale Lions Club. Ron Archer, the first vice president of the club, has been a member for 44 years. The organization helps people going through medical crises, offering gas cards and cash as needed, Archer said.
“Every penny we raise goes back into the community,” said Archer. “If we don’t have a lot of money left at the end of the year, we’ve had a good year, because we’ve helped so many people.”
The Rev. William “Bill” Ellis of the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church mentioned the 80 and over dinner. The dinner was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.
“The 80 and over dinner will happen again this year,” Ellis said. “We want you to be our guest, to see friends that you may not have seen in the past year and a half.”
The meal will be in October. More information is soon to follow, Ellis noted. He invited people to join the club, which meets the second Thursday of every month at 6 p.m.
The Lions Club does as much as it can to aid the public, including helping with heating oil and electrical needs, according to Ellis.
“There’s pain in this community,” Ellis said, “and the Lions Club does what we can do to help alleviate any stress or pain that anybody has.”
After the two awards were handed out, Weatherholtz was kept onstage, much to her confusion. The HCPA recognized her work and actions.
“You have become a cherished friend,” said HCPA member Mariel Supenia. “You have seen so many come and go yet you’ve surpassed them all and continue to work going above and beyond for so many people. The time and effort that you put into this community is tremendously admirable. You’ve given so much for others with no motive other than care.
“Without you, the HCPA wouldn’t be what it is today. Throughout your noble acts of selflessness, you have created a haven of care and joy for not only the people working to build a stronger community, but also for those that we have been able to directly impact.”
Weatherholtz was handed a flower arrangement that she had put together earlier. The chairwoman also owns a flower shop, called Moshannon Valley Floral and Gift Store. She made the arrangement under the impression for Mary Cusick’s daughter’s birthday.
The chairwoman has recently wanted to take a step back from her leadership role in the HCPA, allowing the younger members to shine, she said in an interview with The Progress.
Houtzdale Days have been going well so far, she stated. Last year, due to the pandemic, the festivities were cancelled. The number of vendors is slightly smaller this year, Weatherholtz said. Vendors pay a fee that is used to pay for other elements of the festivities, such as live entertainment or fireworks.
“We’re down a little on vendors because we’ve had a few that have lost their businesses to COVID,” Weatherholtz stated. “Hopefully next year, things pick up and we have more, but we are really grateful for the ones that came out.”