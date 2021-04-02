IRVONA — Requests for proposals for the Hopkins Street Bridge will be advertised later this month.
At Thursday’s council meeting, members approved submitting notices to various media requesting offers for the project. Secretary Amber Diehl reported plans are to submit the notice requesting proposals to replace the span over North Whitmer Run beginning April 16. Bids would then be opened at council’s next meeting, Thursday, May 6. She said the project Engineer Keller Engineers Inc., Hollidaysburg, would attend the meeting.
Diehl also presented the tentative timeline for the project. She said construction is expected to get underway by summer and be completed by the end of November. Work will resume in spring 2022 to remove the temporary bridge and roadway leading to it.
In a related matter, council reviewed a letter from Beccaria, Coalport and Irvona Municipal Authority Chairman Jack Laing requesting council pay for the cost of equipment and labor needed to relocate a wastewater line adjacent to the Hopkins Street Bridge.
Laing’s communication to council noted the authority cannot afford to cover the expenses. In a related letter from Keller Engineers, it noted the borough can begin the process to file for reimbursement for the cost of moving utilities as part of the bridge project.
Diehl was instructed to send a letter to BCI stating they would apply for reimbursement to cover the cost from the grant funding the borough will be receiving for the project.
Council has been working with the state Department of Transportation and its Bureau of Municipal Services for several years to launch the project.
Council has also been looking for funding for the borough’s match for the funding for the bridge. The borough has received a grant for $1,050,000 that it hopes will pay for the bulk of its required match for the project
In 2018, Hopkins Street Bridge was closed for a time because of concerns about the safety and stability of the structure. It was able to reopen because of provisional repairs made to the span’s infrastructure. Hopkins Street is the sole access to approximately 30 homes along the street, as well as the Irvona Municipal Authority’s wastewater treatment plant, also located along the highway.
Also in 2018, the Clearfield County Commissioners authorized $118,000 from the county’s share of Act 13 gas well impact fees for the bridge project. At that time, council authorized a $10,000 withdrawal from the borough’s reserve for the project as a goodwill gesture.