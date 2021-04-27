CURWENSVILLE –A face familiar to Curwensville Borough Council was appointed to the position of mayor.
At Monday’s meeting, former councilman Jim Hoover was authorized by a unanimous vote of council to fill the office of mayor through Dec. 31, 2021. The opening was created after former Mayor John Adams tendered his resignation from the position Monday morning.
Council accepted Adams’ resignation with a unanimous vote. Councilwoman Harriet Carfley was absent.
“Adams said his resignation is effective immediately,” President Sara Curulla told The Progress. She said he provided no reason for his withdrawal from the position.
Curulla, acting as temporary mayor, issued the oath of office to Hoover during the meeting.
Hoover, who served on council as recently as 2017, told council, “I am looking forward to working with all of you. There is a lot to be addressed. I hope to work well with you,” he said.
He hopes to hear from residents. “I don’t want them to be afraid to ask questions. I will listen to them and I’ll listen to any complaints. I won’t be a hideaway mayor. Residents should feel free to call me or stop by my office,” Hoover said.