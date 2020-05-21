OSCEOLA MILLS — Floyd Hauth of Osceola Mills was a colonel in the U.S. Air Force during the Cold War and the Vietnam War. He is also the Osceola Mills VFW 5020 Quartermaster.
Throughout the past several years, Hauth and members of the military spend a great deal of time over the Memorial Day weekend traveling to various cemeteries in the region to perform Memorial Day services in honor of fallen veterans.
With the coronavirus pandemic leading to the cancellation of this year’s Memorial Day events, Hauth issued the following tips on how citizens can honor and celebrate veterans on Memorial Day safely while contributing to the health of the community:
- Fly the American flag at half-staff. Do this from sunrise until noon on Memorial Day, in order to show your respect. Keep the U.S. flag higher than your state, county, or establishment flags. Traditionally, the American flag is positioned the highest, the state flag is in the middle, and all others are beneath them.
- If you have novelty flags, consider removing them temporarily out of respect for this day.
- Put flowers and flags on graves. You can show your respect by placing items on the graves of friends and family, civilians, and military personnel. If you live far away from the final resting place of anyone you know, decorate the grave of a stranger. If you would like to sponsor a thank you bouquet, you can do so through the National Memorial Day Foundation. On Memorial Day weekend, the bouquet you’ve sponsored will be placed at war memorials on the Mall in Washington, D.C.
Participate in the National Moment of Remembrance. The National Moment of Remembrance encourages all Americans to pause wherever they are at 3 p.m. local time on Memorial Day for a moment of silence to remember and honor those who have died in service to the nation. Tell your kids and/or family members to honor the yearly tradition as well. If they develop a habit of honoring memorial day now, then they will most likely teach it to their children and Memorial Day will have more meaning to America.
- Consider making a donation on this day to a charity that supports the spouses and children of soldiers who have been killed in combat.
- Participate in the “adopt a grave” program as a class or a family. Take care of a grave by leaving flowers there regularly and keeping it clean and free of debris.