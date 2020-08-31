HYDE — Local authorities have released the name of Thursday’s homicide victim — and her family has released details about the tumultuous relationship that led to the shooting of the local woman by her estranged boyfriend.
Rebecca Solt, 40, of Hyde, was allegedly shot and killed by Anthony Boone while she was sitting on a swing in the back yard of the home where she was living on Legion Avenue.
Her brother, Charles Solt, and his wife Jessica, of Allentown, have begun a fundraising effort via GoFundME to assist with funeral expenses and to help support the victim’s three daughters, age 19, 12 and 5.
Boone fled the scene in a light green/silver Subaru and was found the next day on Rails to Trails near Hogback Bridge in Pike Township. After refusing police orders to drop his weapon — a rifle thought to be the same used on Solt — Boone shot himself in the chest/shoulder area. He was taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield for initial treatment and is currently listed in serious condition at an unnamed hospital.
Lawrence Township police have charged him with numerous crimes including homicide.
According to the family’s fundraiser description that has been widely circulated on social media, Solt had been in an abusive relationship for about nine years with Boone.
Neither Charles nor Jessica Solt could be reached for comment by The Progress.
Jessica Solt said her sister-in-law had numerous instances of domestic violence over those years and she had reached out for help on some occasions — but seemed to find herself back with Boone.
“I believe this was due to violent threats to her safety, as well as the safety of her family,” Jessica Solt reported on her post. “Anthony had threatened her in the past, that if she would leave and take his daughter, he would kill her and her family.”
Solt most recently had been working at a local fast food restaurant in Clearfield for several months after she decided it was time to leave Boone again. She had been staying with a co-worker, blocked contact from Boone and established a Protection from Abuse Order against him through the Clearfield County Courts.
According to court documents examined by The Progress at the Clearfield County Courthouse, Rebecca Solt indicated that she wanted her address to remain confidential, and none of the court documents seen by The Progress had her address on them.
Jessica Solt said Boone had been stalking her at her job.
In June, the victim contacted Boone on Father’s Day to make sure he had received a Father’s Day from the daughter they shared together.
According to Jessica Solt, Boone responded to the victim, telling her yes, he received the card, and when he found her he was going to kill her.
The victim blocked his number again, and hadn’t had any direct contact with him since.
The victim was in the meantime attempting to seek sole custody of the five-year-old child and file for child support.
On Thursday, Boone did not show up for the couple’s scheduled court hearing regarding custody.
Instead, Boone went to the home where the victim was living, entered the property with a rifle, and at close range shot the victim three times.
According to the post, the father of the two older daughters passed away two years ago. The oldest is living on her own and the two younger ones will be cared for by their grandmother.
“Not only did the children lose their mother, her parents lost a daughter, and her brother lost a sister. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed,” Jessica Solt said.
Donations for Rebecca Solt’s final expenses and support for her daughters can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/f/justice-for-rebecca-solt.
Her obituary can be found in Wednesday’s edition of The Progress on Page A5.