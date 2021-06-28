AUSTIN — This weekend, park staff at Sinnemahoning State Park are offering interactive programs for all ages, including a Creek Critters stream program and Fish of Sinnemahoning bingo game, Saturday, July 3; and pontoon boat tours of the lake on both Sunday, July 4, and Monday July 5.
The Creek Critters program will be Saturday from 2:30-3:30 p.m. at 40 Maples Day Use Area. Participants of all ages, will explore the habitat of a freshwater stream and learn about animals living there. The program is free. Nets and containers will be provided. Parents will be asked to assist young children. Participants should dress to get wet. Water shoes are recommended.
Fish of the Sinnemahoning bingo game and campground movie will begin at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Campground’s amphitheater. Participants of all ages can discover interesting facts about fish living in Sinnemahoning’s water while enjoying a fun game. An interactive campground talk will be followed by a 30-minute eyewitness video, “Pond and River.” The game and movie will be canceled if it rains.
Pontoon boat tours will be held both Sunday and Monday. Three tours will be given each day at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and noon. Participants should meet at the boat launch area. They will join staff for a relaxing and informative one-hour tour of the George B. Stevenson Dam reservoir as they search the shoreline for herons, ducks, turtles and other wildlife. The program is free but donations are requested. Reservations are recommended but not required.
To register for a program or for more information, visit the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’s online calendar of events at http://events.dcnr.pa.gov/calendar. For assistance with online registration information call the park office at 814-647-8401.