HOUTZDALE — The Mascot of the Moshannon Valley — a homeless black and white pig that the community has fondly named Arnold has been roaming in the Houtzdale area since she was first sighted in December.
Yes, Arnold is a “she.”
Arnold has no known home, but according to Christa Gallagher of Pet Recovery of Centre County, she was clearly someone’s pet in the past.
Gallagher and her fellow volunteers have made a social plea for local residents to stop feeding Arnold and stop posting pig sightings on social media in an effort for the group to capture the pig before she is killed by a vehicle or other means.
“We really need to get her safe,” the group’s Facebook post said in earnest.
In the meantime, Arnold is making her way in and around the Moshannon Valley.
When the pig was first seen wandering, it was in the borough of Brisbin where the majority of Arnold sightings have been.
Gallagher said Arnold has since broadened her horizons.
“Over the weekend she traveled to the Ginter/Morann area and then as far as Janesville and back to Ramey,” Gallagher said. “Yesterday (Sunday), she spent the day in downtown Houtzdale.”
Gallagher said the pig is very friendly and not aggressive.
“Arnold lets you touch her, she goes near children and pets, and even on porches at times,” she said.
Gallagher said her agency has been in contact with the state Game Commission, but was told the state is unable to assist in capturing Arnold because pigs are considered livestock, not wild animals.
The rescue has also been consulting with pig sanctuaries and experts in an effort to catch the pig.
“Pigs are smart,” Gallagher said in her social media plea. “The chances of anyone catching her are very slim. She is being chased and fed every day, which is making her capture even more difficult.
“In order to secure her, she needs to be hungry. People are feeding her everywhere. She has actually gained weight recently, and she is getting fatter and fatter. She is very scared, which is why she is running such distances,” Gallagher said.
Officials are asking for the public to do the following in an effort to successfully capture the pig and send her to a safe rescue agency that has already committed to taking the animal.
- If you see the pig, ignore her, note the pig’s direction of travel and call the rescue at 577-2305 or 577-6204.
- Do not feed the pig.
- Do not post pig sightings publicly on social media.
“We know this is a huge endeavor which may not end well, but we have to try to save her.”