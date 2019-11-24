Clearfield County Historical Society will hold its annual open house and book sale on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kerr House Museum, at 104 East Pine St. in Clearfield.
The program gives the public a chance purchase books and art prints that the society has for sale. The books deal with a wide variety of county and genealogy topics and are often discounted as much as 30 percent from the normal sale price. The books make unique and worthwhile Christmas gifts.
This year, the society’s cookbook of family recipes, compiled by board member Julie Houston, will be featured, as well as the fascinating new publication, the 1897 Public Spirit history of select county townships, edited and reconstructed by Diane Stodart Yarger, formerly of Madera, and her husband Jim, formerly of Sanborn.
Gift memberships to the historical society will also be available.
The Clearfield Choral Society will perform Christmas carols and songs on the front porch of the museum at 2 p.m. Holiday cookies and punch will be served.
The public is welcome to attend and enjoy the day.