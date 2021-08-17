KYLERTOWN — Sylvan Grove M.E. Church is celebrating 150 years at the annual homecoming event to be held Sunday, Sept. 5, at 2:30 p.m.
On June 25, 1870, a deed for an one-acre plot, which serves as a cemetery as well as the second church building’s home, was granted by John and Wealthy nee Johnson Hoover to the original trustees — David Aldrich, Robert Daugherty, George Hess, John and Samuel Hoover. A year to the day later the present day church building was dedicated to the Glory of God. The original parish was on the Clearfield Circuit, becoming a part of the Grampton Charge in 1879, with the Rev. J. Fearon Brown as pastor, and John Hoover as class leader.
The first church building was a log structure located across the road and served as both a house of worship and school. The founding fathers of this church were Robert Daugherty, George Hess, and all four of the Hoover brothers, namely George, Jerimiah, John, and Samuel.
Once known as Hickory Bottom, Grantor Wealthy Hoover, a deeply religious and well-spoken woman, felt the name unfitting and changed it to a more Biblical name, Sylvan Grove. Sylvan means wooded or wooded with groves.
The church stopped having services some time shortly after 1918, with the building continuing with Sunday School class, and occasional funerals.
In 1936, a group of former parishioners being lead by the grandson of John and Wealthy Hoover, the Rev. John A. Hoover, organized what would become the first annual homecoming to be held the Sunday of Labor Day weekend.
The original homecomings consisted of three services, morning, afternoon, and evening with those attending gathering for picnic meals in between. In 1955, after a few years of no homecomings, the services were reduced to the present one service being held at 2:30 p.m. Homecomings were also briefly discontinued during the second World War.
To the best of anyone’s knowledge only two weddings have ever taken place at the church. The first being during the morning homecoming service in 1941 when Eva Marie Hoover married Raymond Zaner. The couple was married by the bride’s father, Rev. John A. Hoover.
The second wedding took place on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2014 when Gretchen Marie Walker married Donald Pennington. The service was also officiated by the bride’s father, Deacon John Walker, trustee, with the Rev. James Cuneo reciting the vows and announcement of marriage. John Walker and Lee Anne Resinger renewed their wedding vows at the 2002 homecoming celebrating 25 years of marriage.
Over the more recent past, several of the memorial stones in the cemetery have been replaced or added. There are two American Civil War veterans buried in the cemetery — Henry Heise of Company K of the Pennsylvania 84th Infantry, and William L. Taylor of Company E, Pennsylvania 149th. A World War II veteran, Lincoln Johnson, is buried here. The very first burial was that of Ai William Beam, infant child of Jesse and Susanna Beam. Their farm was adjacent to the church grounds. Many of those mentioned above are buried in the church grounds.
Those attending the Homecoming Service will find the church much as it was in the early years. In 1892 the structure was changed by removing the original two entrance doors with the building of a vestibule, which serves as a photo gallery of past church members and trustees. The original pews along with a pot belly stove and pump organ are fixtures. Remaining in its primitive state, there is no electricity or pumping.
The present Board of Trustees are, Janet Larson, Roger Larson, Douglas Rydberg, Stanley Sones, Julie Wisnewski, Rev. John A. Hoover, and Kenneth Hoover. Milton Roos serves as Chairperson. John Walker serves as secretary/treasurer.
The church is located on Church Hill Road just off of Rolling Stone Road about two miles from the light at the Kylertown truck stop, (watch for the bright orange arrow and elephant on the shed) just off Rt. 53, nine miles north of Philipsburg at Exit 133 of Interstate 80.
The guest speaker for the 2021 Homecoming is the Rev. J. Timothy Hoover. Rev. John A. Hoover will address the congregation giving a history of the church. Joshua Maines and family will provide special music. Rev. Clifford Johnston will play the pump organ.
Everyone regardless of religious affiliation is invited to attend the undenominational service. Those having ancestors who attended the church or have family members buried in the church cemetery are especially encouraged. A time of light refreshments and fellowship follow the service. Comfort facilities are provided. The history and archive tables are always of great interest.
For more information you may call (814) 771-8717 or email sylvangrove@comcast.net.