MORRISDALE — Highlights from Monday’s Graham Township Supervisors’ meeting include:
1. Supervisors reported Clearfield County Solid Waste Director Jodi Brennan was contacted about scheduling a fall cleanup in the township. Brennan suggested given the close proximity of the holidays and hunting season, the township would be better served by scheduling an event in the spring, once weather permits.
2. Solicitor John Sobel will review paperwork from a class action lawsuit for prescription opiate litigation requesting the township join the proceedings. The township has until Nov. 22 to opt out. Sobel, who was in attendance at Monday’s meeting, said he hadn’t had an opportunity to fully review the documents but his initial instruction would be for the township not to withdraw. Sobel requested several days to completely review the documents and said he would contact the township if he believes it should opt out.
3. Supervisors held a 26-minute executive session for personnel matters and took no action after returning to the meeting.
4. Supervisors approved applying to the Clearfield County Conservation District’s Dirt, Gravel and Low-Volume Road grant program for funding to improve the base and drainage on a section of Sington Road.