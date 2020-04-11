On Thursday, April 9, Gov. Tom Wolf announced that the state-wide closures of brick and mortar schools was extended from the end of April to the remainder of the school year. The Progress asked local high school seniors to send their thoughts on the closures for publication. The first round of comments was published on Saturday, April 11 on page B6.
Ayden GutierrezWest Branch Area H.S.It is devastating for us seniors that they have decided to permanently shut the schools down for the remainder of the school year. We had so many memories waiting to be made that got put on hold forever. I especially feel for the athletes who are now unable to play their senior year of spring sports, myself included. However, we must understand that it is for the best for us all. There are people going through serious issues right now. Am I saying you can’t be upset? No. What I’m saying is to at least be grateful that you were able to go to school for the majority of the year. Be grateful for the memories that you were able to make. This should teach us all to no longer take things for granted, because we now know that the things that seem certain aren’t so certain after all.
Noah Shingledecker
West Branch Area H.S.
I am heartbroken that my senior year came down to this. All the things I’d looked forward to — last band and choir concert; last drama show; last time walking the halls that I’ve walked for years now with my friends; the one time I got out of my comfort zone and joined track. Gone. I’ll be honest and say it’s one of the worst feelings I’ve had. Knowing everything I worked up for my whole life, gone in the snap of a finger. I’m not the only one feeling this way and I know it. But I pray that all seniors are realizing how good it was while it lasted. I pray that everyone is staying safe and healthy. I pray that those who have COVID-19 are doing well and can heal. I hope this nightmare is over sooner than later.
Emily Daye
Philipsburg-Osceola H.S.To work so hard for years and then have it ripped away from us, is heartbreaking. But we know there is nothing we can do. We just have to be strong and know that everything happens for a reason.
Kyle Taylor
(By parent Stacey Taylor)
West Branch Area H.S.My son Kyle is a senior at West Branch. The news of schools not re-opening is devastating. Kyle has stated that they will be the only class that will be different and he is ok with what is going on, but I on the other hand, I am heartbroken. We parents work hard to raise these young adults and get them to this point. This point where they get the experience of their last days at their school. Saying goodbye to all their friends, teachers and staff, graduation, senior skip day, senior antics the last days of school, senior trips, senior prom, their last year of sports for the school, their last everything for their high school days. Sadly, that all ended the day they shut the schools down. It is understandable why they did it, but, as a parent I pray they can do something for these young adults. They have worked hard for 13 years to get to this point. Graduating school and moving on with their futures. I hope that their can be a resolution and we can see these seniors get to graduate. There has to be some way. There has to be something that can be done. There are seniors who are leaving for military in June and if something is not done beforehand they will never get one. I don’t know what the resolution is, but I feel we as a society need to come up with something. Even a senior parade? I pray that someone somewhere can come up with something. They came into the world surrounding a tragedy and now at one of the most pivotal points in their lives they are facing yet another tragedy. It’s a devastating time for all these seniors around the area and I hope and pray with everything I have that something can be done.