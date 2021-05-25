A popular festival will be making a return in 2021.
After being canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19, the High Country Arts & Craft Fair, sponsored by the Clearfield Elks, will be held this year — but at a different location and on a different day.
The festival is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Clearfield Driving Park. Admission and parking are free.
Organizer Bill Lawhead said the committee opted to move the festival to the Driving Park because they weren’t sure what restrictions associated with COVID-19 would be in place in July at state parks. This year marks the 32nd edition of the festival that normally was held in mid-July at S. B. Elliott State Park, Penfield.
“We were kind of leery holding the festival on the normal date because we weren’t sure what would be happening in July. The Driving Park still has restrictions associated with COVID-19 but we can work with them. Next year we hope to get back to S. B. Elliott Park,” he explained.
Lawhead said other than the day and place, festival goers will have an opportunity for the same experience they have grown to expect at the festival.
“We have about the same amount of room at the Driving Park that we had at S.B. Elliott. We have opened up spaces at the festival to the vendors who have stuck with us through the years. Although a few vendors have canceled, we are still planning to have a large variety of vendors,” he said.
Because a few of the artisans who have participated in prior festivals have dropped out, there are a few spots available at a cost of $35 a space. Lawhead said those interested in submitting an application for the committee to consider should email blawhead@atlanticbb.net or call 814-765-5667.
“The criteria for vendors is still the same. They must offer handmade crafts made in Pennsylvania,” he stated
Some of the vendors who have already confirmed their participation will be offering wooden items, crafts, jewelry, rag rugs –a little bit of everything, Lawhead said, adding, “There will be a wide variety of premium items.”
“We appreciate the patronage over the last 32 years. We hope our vendors will continue to stick with us,” he said.
The festival will have some new performers this year. Lawhead said. Long-standing band, The Moore Brothers, is unable to attend so he said the committee has booked local artist Heather Olson and the Silver Eagle Band to entertain in the afternoon. Disc Jockey Joey Bang will provide music throughout the day.
A variety of food will be available for sale including much-anticipated barbecued chicken dinners, hot and mild sausage sandwiches, hot dogs, pierogi, cake and pies. Ice Dreams ice cream truck will be at the festival providing ice cream novelties.
Monies raised will benefit about 25 local organizations. “We donate the money we make back into the community. In 2019 we had approximately $7,000 that we divided up and gave to local non-profits,” he said.