PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg-Osceola Area School Board accepted the resignation of high school Principal Justin Hazelton.
The board recently approved Hazelton’s withdrawal from the post, effective March 12. He has accepted a position at Penn State University, according to previously released information.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, Instructor Deb Miller spoke about Hazelton’s influence and dedication to the district.
“I would like to acknowledge the positive impact he has had on the high school students and staff. He is effective, honest and supportive,” she said.
District Superintendent Dr. Gregg Paladina told Miller he agreed and thanked Hazelton for his five years of service with the district.
He told The Progress following the meeting, the district is developing a plan to fill the high school principal position. He said the district’s grant writer and public relations Specialist Linda Hockey is filling the high school principal position in the interim. He said Hockey is doing an “excellent job.”
The board also approved other personnel motions.
The board hired Cassandra Maines as a 5.5 hour kitchen helper at the Philipsburg-Osceola Middle School, effective March 24 and David Thompson as a five-hour districtwide custodian, also effective March 24.
A job description for an eight-hour districtwide maintenance second class groundskeeper was approved by directors.
The board also approved extra-curricular positions for the 2021-22 school year. They include: Jason McKenzie, head coach for cross country at a salary of $3,436; Jeff Vroman, head football coach, $5,727; Jordan Albright, head coach boy’s golf and Jennifer Johnston, head coach girl’s golf, $3,054 each; Shawn Inlow, head coach boy’s soccer and Tom Petro, head coach girl’s soccer, $4,963 each; and Dave Eckburg, head coach, volleyball, $4,963.
Also, Jacob Koester, volunteer coach, junior high baseball and Derek Shaw, volunteer coach varsity and junior high baseball; Kyle Kelly, director, middle school spring play, $2,224; Brandalee Williams, assistant director, middle school spring play, $1,112; and Jeffrey McDonald, volunteer coach, varsity softball.
Also, David Harmic, junior high assistant coach track and field, $2,001; Alexander Nelson, volunteer coach varsity track and field; and Stephen Williamson, volunteer coach varsity track and field.