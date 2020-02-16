HAWK RUN — A man is homeless and his dog was killed as the result of a fire that destroyed the home he was renting in Hawk Run.
About 65 firefighters from numerous companies were dispatched to the 400-block of Sixth Street in Hawk Run on Friday evening around 9:37 p.m. They battled the fire for about two hours in 10-degree temperatures.
When Morris Township Vol. Fire Co. Deputy Chief Chad Baughman arrived on scene, he saw fire coming from three sides of the structure.
Baughman said the one-story home was occupied by Dallas Wooster who was not at home at the time. The structure is owned by Brian and Eleanor Wooster, and it was insured.
The home and contents were deemed a total loss, with damage estimated at $60,000.
State Police Fire Marshal Cpl. Greg Agosti investigated the scene on Saturday and listed the cause of the blaze as accidental.
Assisting Morris Township Vol. Fire Co. and Fire Police on scene were volunteers from Chester Hill Hose Co., Winburne Vol. Fire Co., Grassflat Vol. Fire Co., Houtzdale Vol. Fire Co., and Philipsburg Vol. Fire Co. Moshannon Valley EMS and Clearfield-based State Police were also on scene.