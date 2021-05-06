WESTOVER — Plans are coming together for commencement for Harmony Area Jr./Sr. High School’s class of 2021.
At Tuesday’s Harmony Area School District’s directors’ meeting, Superintendent Ken Jubas discussed the release of COVID-19 restrictions announced earlier that day by Gov. Tom Wolf.
Tuesday, Wolf said mitigation strategies including capacity restrictions on indoor and outdoor gatherings to slow the spread of the virus would be lifted by Memorial Day, May 31.
Harmony’s senior class is planning its graduation ceremony for Friday, May 28. The formalities will be held outdoors at the Harmony Grange’s stage, according to information presented by Principal Doug Martz.
“It doesn’t really help us with graduation on May 28. We are still planning to be outside,” Jubas said.
In a related matter, the board approved the tentative list of graduating seniors. There are 24 students who will be graduating contingent on a successful completion of the local assessment proficiency testing and graduation requirements.