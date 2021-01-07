WESTOVER — Harmony Area School District has used some of its Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Securities Act funding to improve student safety and education.
At Tuesday’s school board meeting, Superintendent Ken Jubas provided a report on how some of the more than $200,000 the district received was spent.
“We used COVID-19 funds to allow staff to be able to communicate in an emergency, Jubas said, noting 60 hand-held radios were purchased for each instructor, administrators and others who need to be involved in the event of a serious situation in the district.
Jubas described the radios as smaller than a cellphone and able to be easily carried in a pocket. The radios can be used to communicate within a half-mile radius of the base.
Previously staff could only communicate using the telephones installed in their homerooms and in various rooms throughout the school complex.
Jubas said another purchase are light-emitting diode flashlights with a strobe feature that could provide an opportunity for staff to escape an incident by temporarily blinding an intruder.
“It could provide added time for them to escape or to prepare them for a better chance,” he told directors.
Funding was also utilized to purchase Chromebooks and tablets to be used for student learning.
Principal Doug Martz reported the computers recently arrived. “They are here and we are happy to see them,” Martz said.
Work has been ongoing this week to get them programed and security features installed so that they can be distributed to students in grades two through 12, he explained.
“It is fairly streamlined process to get them out,” he told directors, adding, “The older students will get them first to allow us to work out any kinks.”
Students in pre-kindergarten through first grade will receive specialized note pads that can be used, especially if the district or certain groups of students return to remote learning.