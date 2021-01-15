WESTOVER — A Harmony Area Jr./Sr. High School senior earned seventh place in the Pennsylvania division of the Budget Game.
High school business education Instructor Jean Harkleroad said Dorey Westover was recently notified she placed among the top 10 finishers selected from the more than 1,100 students from throughout the commonwealth that participated.
The game, sponsored by the state Council on Financial Literacy, is open to students in grades six through 12. It is web-based budget simulation program. The game features real life scenarios of either a college student with a part-time job or a high school graduate starting their first full-time job.
Participants are required to live on their own and make real-life decisions using a budget they create along with spending choices for groceries, rent, and plans for a cell phone, television and internet. Students learn how to raise their credit scores and create a savings plan.
To win, students had to maximize their net worth and improve their credit score while maintaining a high quality of life.
Harkleroad said her students play the Budget Game as part of their consumer economic’s course.
“In Consumer Economics we cover topics such as credit, banking, paying for college, budgeting, saving, taxes; topics that I hope will prepare them to live independently after high school and make wise financial decisions,” Harlkeroad said. “As part of an assignment on budgeting, students played the game online. The game simulated 18 months of budgeting and making money decisions. One of the goals of the game is saving, first to build an emergency savings and then contributing regularly to their savings.”
She said to prepare, the class discussed ways to earn points in the game along with some overall good budgeting practices.
Pennsylvania Council on Financial Literacy is a 501(c)3 organization approved by Pennsylvania’s Department of Community and Economic Development as an educational improvement organization. The council sponsors financial competitions and entrepreneurial programs with participation by more than 20,000 students in Pennsylvania.
Training and support are provided to hundreds of teachers. The council’s mission is to provide commonwealth students in grades kindergarten through 12 with economics, personal finance, and entrepreneurship skills that elevate their standard of living, quality of life, and professional success.