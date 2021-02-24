WESTOVER — Harmony Area Jr./Sr. High School students will return to full-time, in-person learning on Monday, March 1.
At Tuesday’s rescheduled business meeting, the board unanimously approved shifting secondary students from hybrid to full-time learning.
Superintendent Ken Jubas said he believed administration’s research and data examinations and the board’s patience paid off.
“We’ve taken a tortoise and the hare approach. A lot of schools around us have been hit by the virus and quarantine, but last week we had zero cases among the students and no teachers with COVID-19 or quarantining,” he said.
Jubas thanked the board for its support.
“I want to commend you for listening and giving (the administration) your opinions and advice,” he said.
Clearfield and Indiana counties level of community coronavirus spread have returned to moderate — down from the substantial levels in January. Jubas said, “I believe we are ready to bring back students in grades 7 through 12.” He said the district’s custodial and cafeteria staffs have been making preparation to have all students back in the complex next week.
“We are ready to go and finish the final three months. This has been a total team effort with everyone buying into the program,” Jubas said.
Board member Sue Gallaher thanked Jubas, the administration and school staff for their efforts.
“This has been a terrible time. I would like to thank all of you for your due diligence,” she said.
Harmony Area Elementary students returned to five-day per week instruction on Feb. 1.